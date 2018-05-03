Walker’s second TV ad about fighting opioids

Quantcast
By: Associated Press May 3, 2018 12:08 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Gov. Scott Walker’s out with his second campaign ad this week, this time focusing on his push to fight opioid abuse.

Walker launched his first spot on Tuesday and followed it up on Thursday with a second ad featuring a family that fought opioid addiction and founded a nonprofit organization that educates the public about opioids.

Walker has signed more than 30 bills into law aimed at tackling the opioid crisis in Wisconsin.

His first ad highlighted his efforts to bolster worker training.

The ads come as Walker doesn’t know yet who he will be facing in the November election. More than a dozen Democrats are running and none of them have aired a TV ad yet. The nominee will be elected in the Aug. 14 primary.

