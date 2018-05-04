Business Digest for the week May 4

Errol Barnett and Ross Kohl join First Business Bank

First Business Financial Services, Inc. announces that Errol Barnett and Ross Kohl were hired as SBA Business Development Officers in First Business Bank’s Milwaukee office.

Barnett joined First Business Bank with over 30 years of banking experience ranging from commercial lending to correspondent banking and special-asset management, concentrating on government-guaranteed lending programs for the past ten years.

Kohl joined First Business Bank with more than 25 years of experience in small-business administration and commercial lending. He provides financing services for a wide variety of small-to-mid-sized businesses, helping them start and expand their businesses.

David J. Frank Landscape Contracting hits safety milestone

David J. Frank Landscape Contracting, Inc. achieved another safety milestone of 1,000 consecutive days with zero Lost-Time incidents on April 19.

“We are very proud and appreciative of everyone’s efforts in achieving this milestone,” said CEO David J. Frank. “This achievement truly puts us at the top of all Green Industry businesses, in the safety category.”

This accomplishment is no easy feat in the landscaping industry, where heavy machinery, power tools, big trucks and inclement weather conditions present hazards nearly every day.

Abby Tanner joins Moore Construction Services

Moore Construction Services has hired Abby Tanner as a project coordinator. Tanner has six years of experience in customer service and sales. Her responsibilities include project support, contract administration, marketing services and general office administration.

Werner Electric Supply to hold training event

Werner Electric Supply, a distributor of automation, electrical, and data communication products and services, will hold an ISA Technician Training Boot Camp from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., May 14 through May 18, at the company’s headquarters, 4800 W. Prospect Ave., in Appleton.

The course combines is meant to combine technical training with hands-on experiences.

Anyone interested in attending must first register. For more information on how to register for the training session, go to www.wernerelectric.com/events.