Foxconn picks 28 companies to begin work on Wisconsin plant (MAP)

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group has named 28 companies that won a combined $100 million worth of work on the first construction phase of its manufacturing plant in southeast Wisconsin.

Foxconn said on Monday that 27 of the companies are out of Wisconsin. The trucking contractor R A Seaton, of Rockford, Illinois, is the only out-of-state contractor to win work on the project so far. The first phase of work on the project could create as many as 800 direct and indirect jobs, the company said.

“Wisconsin is noted for its skilled employee base, and we are fortunate to be able to work with a talented workforce from dozens of Wisconsin business on this exciting project,” said Adam Jelen, senior vice president at Gilbane, a lead contractor on the project. “We are pleased to be bringing together some of the best and the brightest from all over the state to work on a project that will help transform the Wisconsin economy.”

Foxconn begins work this spring on its production plant in Mount Pleasant. Plans for the first phase of the project, announced in late March, call for clearing land for the massive factory, which could employ 13,000 people.

The company’s announcement follows an event in April at which project officials announced the winners for the first pair of bids on the $10 billion factory and crews delivered the first round of equipment needed to start work. Hoffman Construction, of Black River Falls, will perform work related to site excavating, storm-water management and erosion control, and Gestra, a minority-owned company from Milwaukee, will perform soil testing.

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker also planned to tour the state on Monday, visiting companies in Brownsville, Black River Falls and Racine that will be affected by Foxconn’s incoming factory.

“Today we are seeing more of the Foxconn Bonus throughout Wisconsin,” Walker said in a release. “It is great to see Wisconsin businesses and working families from all over our state benefitting from this historic investment.”

Of the 28 companies that will work on the project’s first phase, 21 are based within 60 miles of the Foxconn site.

The earliest phase of the project is expected to draw workers directly and indirectly from 60 of the state’s 72 counties, Foxconn said. Additionally, at least seven of the 28 companies are owned by women, minorities or veterans.

Here’s a list of who won work, where they are from and what they’ll do:

Hoffman Construction Co., Black River Falls, mass excavation, storm water management and erosion control.

Gestra Engineering, Milwaukee, soils testing.

A.W. Oakes and Sons, Racine, aggregate and earthwork.

Case International, Mt. Pleasant, equipment rental.

County Materials Corp., Marathon, material manufacturing.

Environmental Control., Franksville, erosion control.

Fabick CAT Racine Rents, Sturtevant, equipment rental.

George Schroeder Trucking, Burlington, trucking.=Heider & Bott, Milwaukee, material supplier.

Hribar, Sturtevant, equipment rental.

Johnson Sand and Gravel, New Berlin, aggregate.

Kapur Associates, Burlington, surveying.

Lannon Stone, Sussex, aggregate.

Metro Security, Racine, site security.

Michels, Brownsville, aggregate and underdrain.

MJM Truckin, Nekoosa, trucking.

Neenah Foundry, Neenah, material manufacturing.

Northway Fence, Menomonee Falls, fencing.

Otter Sales and Service, Burlington, equipment rental.

Pac-Van, Sturtevant, support trailers.

Panacea Group, Seymour, trucking.

Payne & Dolan, Waukesha, asphalt paving.

Quick Fuel Fleet Services, Milwaukee, fuel.

R A Seaton Contractor Services, Rockford, Illinois, trucking.

Super Aggregates, Waterford, aggregate.

Terracon, Franklin, soils testing.

Tremmel-Anderson Trucking, Sussex, trucking.

Vizcaino’s Trucking, Oconomowoc, trucking.

– Nate Beck of The Daily Reporter contributed to this article.