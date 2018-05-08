Quantcast
Trending
Home / Editors' Picks / Bidding baffler: Fewer companies vie for WisDOT projects in May letting

Bidding baffler: Fewer companies vie for WisDOT projects in May letting

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 8, 2018 4:02 pm

Don't blame Wisconsin's roiling labor shortage for the slim inventory of bidders on state road projects let on Tuesday.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo