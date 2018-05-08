Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / First-in-world fabric mesh to rise soon at soccer stadium

First-in-world fabric mesh to rise soon at soccer stadium

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 8, 2018 11:00 am

With construction halfway complete, builders of the new Minnesota United FC soccer stadium in St. Paul are turning their attention to the unusual fabric exterior planned for the structure.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo