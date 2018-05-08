WisDOT seeking bids for more Foxconn-related road work

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation is advertising bidding opportunities for two more local road projects related to the $10 billion factory Foxconn Technology Group is building in Racine County.

The first of the two projects will have Braun Road rebuilt as a six-lane divided highway from a section of Interstate 94’s east frontage road to County Highway H. The second project will have International Drive extended south to connect with Wisconsin Highway 11. That new section of roadway will be a four-lane divided highway.

WisDOT plans to let both projects on June 12. Construction is expected to start in July and wrap up in late 2019.

For more information on bidding on WisDOT projects, go this page.