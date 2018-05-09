Building Blocks: HSA Bank Milwaukee expansion

Project name: HSA Bank expansion

Address: Second floor of Schlitz Park’s RiverCenter building at 1515 N. RiverCenter Drive., Milwaukee

Size: 10,725-square-foot expansion

Start month: May 2018

Estimated completion month: July 2018

Owner: HSA Bank

Construction manager: Campbell Construction, Mukwonago

Architects: Eppstein Uhen Architects, Milwaukee

Significance of the project: HSA Bank first moved into 16,000 square feet of open space at Schlitz Park in August 2014 and now occupies 57,517 square feet in the complex. Since 2014, HSA Bank has nearly tripled its employee count in Milwaukee to 335. In the county, it has 625 employees in total, some of whom work in the company’s Sheboygan office and some of whom work remote staff.