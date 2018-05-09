Quantcast
Foxconn officials to announce details of ‘Smart City’ contest

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 9, 2018 12:58 pm

Foxconn representatives will travel to the University of Wisconsin’s Parkside campus on Thursday to announce the details of a planned “Smart City, Smart Future” contest.

The competition will encourage participants to discuss, research and recommend ways to connect cities and systems to benefit Wisconsin. The announcement will be made by Alan Yeung, Foxconn U.S. Strategic Initiatives Director, and representatives of UW-Parkside, Gateway Technical College, Marquette University and the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Thursday’s event will start at 10 a.m. at Bedford Hall, inside the Rita Tallent Picken Regional Center for Arts and Humanities, at the UW-Parkside campus in Kenosha.

