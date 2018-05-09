Quantcast
Response wraps up after Great Lakes electric cables severed

By: Associated Press May 9, 2018 8:31 am

MACKINAW CITY, Mich. (AP) — Officials say work has concluded to mitigate pollution after a suspected boat-anchor strike damaged underwater electric cables and oil pipelines in the waterway that connects Lake Huron and Lake Michigan.

A team led by the U.S. Coast Guard announced that news on Tuesday evening. The Coast Guard, along with the National Transportation Safety Board, continues to investigate the cause of the break. The state attorney general maintains a tugboat anchor was dragged across the cables  April 1.

About 600 gallons of mineral oil insulation fluid leaked from two electric cables. Crews finished capping and sealing the cables last month. After the leak was discovered, the multi-agency team responded and surveyed the Straits of Mackinac for pollution.

Also damaged were two oil pipelines and out-of-service electric cables.

