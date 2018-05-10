California moves to require solar panels on all new homes

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE

Associated Press

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Jumping out ahead of the rest of the country, California on Wednesday moved to require solar panels on all new homes and low-rise apartment buildings starting in 2020.

The new building standard — unanimously approved by the five-member California Energy Commission — would be the first such statewide mandate in the country. It comes as the state’s latest step to curb emissions of greenhouse gases.

Robert Raymer, technical director of the California Building Industry Association, called it a “quantum leap.”

“You can bet every other of the 49 states will be watching closely to see what happens,” he said.

The commission endorsed the requirement after representatives of builders, utilities and solar manufacturers expressed support. The proposal still needs final approval, though, from California’s Building Standards Commission, which typically adopts the energy panel’s recommendations when revising the state’s building codes.

The requirement would apply only to newly built homes, although many homeowners are choosing to install rooftop solar panels with the help of rebates.

Adding solar panels would boost construction costs by $9,500 for a single-family home but save owners about $19,000 in energy and other expenses over 30 years, the Energy Commission estimated. The price of solar has dropped greatly in recent years.

The minimum amount of solar power required by the new standards wouldn’t be enough to meet all the needs of most homes. They would still have to draw some of their electricity from the power grid.

California, the country’s most populous state, with nearly 40 million people, has positioned itself as the nationwide leader on clean energy, pushing for more electric vehicles on the roads and lower emissions from homes and commercial buildings.

“This is a very bold and visionary step that we’re taking,” said David Hochschild, a member of the Energy Commission.

Representatives of the construction, utility and solar industries all helped develop the new standard, and no industry groups spoke in opposition of it on Wednesday.

But Republican legislative leaders argue Californians cannot afford to pay any more for housing in what is already an extremely expensive market.

“That’s just going to drive the cost up and make California, once again, not affordable to live,” Assemblyman Brian Dahle, the GOP leader of the chamber, said Tuesday.

About 117,000 new single-family homes and 48,000 multi-family units will be built in 2020, the commission estimates.

The regulations include exceptions for times when the installation of solar panels isn’t relatively cheap or feasible. Community-shared solar generation equipment will also be an option.

California is already the country’s biggest market for solar installations. More than 5 million homes in the state use solar power, according to the Solar Energy Industries Association.

California has set a goal of having all residential buildings in the state be “zero net energy,” meaning they produce as much energy as they consume.

“This is a step, a very important step, in a long trajectory that we have been planning for and telling the world,” said Energy Commissioner Andrew McAllister.

“This is not a radical departure — it’s a step in the right direction to reduce our greenhouse gas emissions and improve our air, which for many, many decades California has been doing better and better each time.”