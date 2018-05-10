Foxconn, Wisconsin colleges announce ‘smart cities’ contest

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to spend $1 million over the next three years to encourage Wisconsin universities to develop new ideas for “smart cities.”

The Taiwan-based company and representatives of various higher-education institutions made the announcement on Thursday, saying this fall would mark the start of a competition called “Smart City, Smart Future.”

Foxconn said the initiative will provide the financial and technical support needed to turn good ideas into reality. The company says more details about the initiative will be announced on Aug. 7 at the “Smart Futures Summit” at the University of Wisconsin-Parkside in Kenosha.

Foxconn is building a $10 billion manufacturing facility in southeast Wisconsin to make ultra-high-definition display panels.