Home / Editors' Picks / Minnesota Senate GOP proposes $825 million bonding bill

Minnesota Senate GOP proposes $825 million bonding bill

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires May 10, 2018 11:12 am

Minnesota Senate Republicans released a $825 million bonding bill on Wednesday, matching the amount proposed by the House last week but falling well short of the $1.5 billion sought by Gov. Mark Dayton.

