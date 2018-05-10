Solar panel grants support nonprofit sustainability projects

More than a dozen Wisconsin groups will get a boost in installing solar electric systems from a series of grants awarded by the nonprofit group Renew Wisconsin.

Renew Wisconsin’s Solar for Good program will issue more than $145,000 to 15 Wisconsin nonprofit organizations to pay for at least 10 percent of planned solar panel projects. All told, the grants will help pay for the installation of more than $1.2 million worth of solar arrays.

The groups plan to install the solar panels over the next 12 months. The projects will add more than 460 kilowatt hours worth of new solar power.

The money’s coming as part of the second round of Renew Wisconsin’s Solar for Good program. In the first round, Renew Wisconsin offered 16 nonprofits grants for solar panels.

The initiative receives most of its money from the philanthropists Cal and Laurie Coulliard of Deerfield and their Coulliard Solar Foundation. Another round of grants is planned for this fall.

“Nonprofit organizations are leaders, gathering places, and signs of hope across our Wisconsin communities,” said Tyler Huebner, Renew Wisconsin executive director. “By helping them produce their own solar energy, we are empowering them to showcase solar energy’s capabilities and continue their leadership role for the people they serve.”

Here’s are some of the groups that will receive solar grants: