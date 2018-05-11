Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony

Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony

By: Associated Press May 11, 2018 11:25 am

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to officially break ground for its southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing complex next month.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday that the company has scheduled a ceremony for June 28 at the site. The company began excavations on Monday.

The state Department of Natural Resources approved air permits for the campus last monthy as well as granted permission for the plant to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo