Foxconn sets groundbreaking ceremony

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Foxconn Technology Group plans to officially break ground for its southeastern Wisconsin manufacturing complex next month.

The Taiwanese electronics giant plans to build a $10 billion flat-screen manufacturing campus in Mount Pleasant in Racine County.

The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported on Friday that the company has scheduled a ceremony for June 28 at the site. The company began excavations on Monday.

The state Department of Natural Resources approved air permits for the campus last monthy as well as granted permission for the plant to pull millions of gallons of water daily from Lake Michigan.