Georgia company asks DNR to review ruling on sand-plant permit

Georgia company asks DNR to review ruling on sand-plant permit

By: Associated Press May 11, 2018 1:20 pm

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Georgia company looking to build a sand-processing plant in Monroe County wants Department of Natural Resources Secretary Dan Meyer to review a finding invalidating the company’s wetlands permit.

Meteor Timber wants to fill 16 wetland acres to make way for the plant. The DNR granted the company a permit last year, triggering a contested case challenge from Clean Wisconsin and the Ho-Chunk Nation.

An administrative-law judge ruled on May 4 that the DNR lacked enough information to grant the permit.

The contested-case process allows Meyer to review administrative-law judges’ rulings and decide whether to abide by them. Meteor Timber filed a petition Friday seeking a review. If Meyer grants the request, he could order briefs, oral arguments or a re-hearing of the evidence.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

