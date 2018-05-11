Missouri Senate OKs changing date of vote on right to work

By BLAKE NELSON and SUMMER BALLENTINE

Associated Press

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — State senators have voted to move up the date of a public vote on whether Missouri should be a right-to-work state.

Senators voted 23-7 on the resolution early Friday after Democrats fought overnight to block a vote. The proposal deals with a right-to-work law banning mandatory union fees that was passed by lawmakers last year.

If Missouri became a right-to-work state, it would join 27 others states that now have such laws in effect. The right-to-work movement has been making inroads in recent years in the Midwest, long a stronghold of unions. Wisconsin went right to work in 2015, three years after Indiana took the same step and two years after Michigan.

In Missouri, union supporters have gathered enough signatures to delay previously adopted right-to-work legislation so voters could have a chance to weigh in directly on the policy. Voters are now to have a say on right to work at the general election scheduled for Nov. 6. But some Republicans are trying to advance the vote to the primary election on Aug. 7.

Republican Sen. Dave Schatz, who introduced the resolution, said there were businesses on the fence about moving to Missouri because of the uncertainty surrounding the law.

“It’s imperative to get this question answered sooner than later,” Schatz, of Sullivan, said Thursday.

Democratic Sen. Scott Sifton of St. Louis County disagreed. He said a petition signed by hundreds of thousands of people specifically set Nov. 6 as the election date.

“This resolution pretty much puts the will of 33 people over the will of 300,000,” he said.

Elections in August typically have lower voter turnout than those in November. Turnout in 2012, 2014 and 2016 more than doubled from August to November, according to Missouri’s Secretary of State’s office.

The Senate proposal still needs approval from the House, which is also considering a constitutional amendment that would permanently ban mandatory union fees. That proposal sped through two House committees on Wednesday.

Lawmakers have one week left before they run up against a deadline, set for May 18, for passing the legislation.