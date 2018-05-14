Foxconn taps Hammes to map out massive Mount Pleasant campus

Foxconn Technology Group announced Monday that it has pickaed Hammes Company as the master planner for its manufacturing campus in Racine County.

Hammes will serve as Foxconn’s lead contractor for planning infrastructure and other development at the Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park project in Mount Pleasant, future home to Foxconn’s manufacturing operations and suppliers.

Brookfield-based Hammes has been the lead developer of a bevy of health-care complexes and sports venues, including the new Vikings stadium in Minneapolis and two expansions of Lambeau Field in Green Bay. But the scale of Foxconn’s campus—equal in size to about 2,200 football fields—means Foxconn will most likely end up working with more than one developer.

“Hammes Company, with its deep roots in Wisconsin and understanding of the state’s unique competitive advantages as an investment location, is an ideal partner for Foxconn in realizing many aspects of our vision for this important project and our ‘Wisconsin First’ commitment to contribute to the state’s attractiveness as a global high-tech hub,” Louis Woo, special assistant to Foxconn Founder and CEO Terry Gou, said in a release.

Hammes Company is led by Jon Hammes, who has close ties to Gov. Scott Walker. Hammes served as Walker’s campaign-finance chairman for his re-election bid and also served in that role during Walker’s run for president in 2015. He is also part-owner of the Milwaukee Bucks and has given hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republicans and their causes over the years. He’s been a donor to Walker since Walker was Milwaukee County executive.

“Foxconn is recognized around the world for its excellence as a leading global manufacturing and technology services provider, and we are delighted to be associated with such an exciting project, which will have a transformational impact on Wisconsin,” said Hammes.

The Wisconn Valley campus, when completed, is likely to be among the largest business parks in North America, Foxconn said in a news release. The project is meant to be a hub for technology investment and scientific innovation. The campus will help with research and the development of advanced manufacturing and technologies in a broad range of industries, including health care, security, entertainment and others.

Foxconn selected Hammes after announcing the names in recent weeks of 28 contractors who had won about $100 million worth of work to clear the Mount Pleasant site for development. The lead contractors, Hoffman Construction and Gestra Engineering, will perform soils testing and excavation work under two contracts marking the start of the project. A Hoffman subcontractor, Vizcaino’s Trucking, was kicked off the project on Friday, however, after Hoffman learned that the trucking company had wage violations that barred it from working on Wisconsin Department of Transportation jobs.

— The Associated Press contributed to this report