Michigan court clears way for initiative to repeal wage law

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Court of Appeals last week ordered the state’s elections board to certify a ballot initiative that would repeal the state’s law requiring higher wages on state-financed construction projects, rejecting arguments that circulators gave incorrect addresses for their residences.

In a 3-0 ruling, the judges directed the bipartisan Board of State Canvassers to approve the petition because the elections bureau projected that more than enough valid signatures — 268,000 — had been submitted. The board had deadlocked 2-2 more than two weeks ago, when Democrats voted “no” after the opposition raised objections that 18 paid circulators provided fraudulent addresses.

The court said striking valid voter signatures is not among the acceptable remedies to take when a circulator doesn’t give a valid address or inserts a fraudulent one. Valid signatures can be eliminated only when a circulator fails to sign and date a petition sheet or if voters do not sign, date or provide their own addresses, wrote Judges Elizabeth Gleicher, Peter O’Connell and Jonathan Tukel.

Once the initiated legislation is certified as soon as next week, the GOP-led Legislature will have 40 days to pass it — bypassing Republican Gov. Rick Snyder — or the bill will go to a statewide vote in November.

Jeff Wiggins, president of Protecting Michigan Taxpayers — a ballot committee of nonunion contractors backing the anti-prevailing wage measure — credited the appeals court for upholding the “rights of nearly 400,000 Michigan citizens looking to propose commonsense legislation to their elected officials that would repeal the special-interest carveout that is Michigan’s prevailing wage law.”

Protect Michigan Jobs, a ballot committee opposing the initiative, vowed a quick appeal to the Michigan Supreme Court.

“This decision calls into question the entire initiative process. You will no longer need honest circulators because this ruling allows people to lie about the basic fundamentals of the signature collection process,” said Andrea Hansen, the group’s attorney.

After the opinion was released, the elections board scheduled a meeting for Tuesday to again consider the measure.

Michigan’s prevailing-wage law dates to 1965 and requires that workers receive the local wage and benefit rate — usually union scale — when they work on state-financed projects such as public schools.

Conservatives say the law is outdated, inflates costs and makes it harder for nonunion contractors to compete by making lower bids.

The law’s defenders, including union contractors and Democrats, say it helps workers and prevents governments from awarding contracts solely in response to which bidders pay their workers less.

Snyder has complained that abolishing the law would hamper efforts to bolster unfilled blue-collar jobs.

GOP legislative leaders want to enact the initiative with House and Senate votes, while opponents have been urging lawmakers to let the public decide if the bill should be certified.

If Michigan repeals its prevailing-wage laws, it will going down a path already trod by Wisconsin. Lawmakers in this state voted in 2015 to eliminate prevailing wages for local projects and then voted last year to get rid of the remaining requirements for state projects.