Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Lien-ing in: Unpaid contractor halts Wausau riverfront development

Lien-ing in: Unpaid contractor halts Wausau riverfront development

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 15, 2018 3:59 pm

A $27 million mixed-use development in downtown Wausau is at a standstill after a general contractor filed a series of construction liens against the project's developer on Monday. The Samuels Group, general contractor for Wausau's Riverlife project, filed four liens in Marathon County Circuit Court on Monday against two developers to recover $2.8 million that the contractor says it ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo