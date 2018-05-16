Quantcast
Trending
Home / Building Blocks / BUILDING BLOCKS: UW Credit Union renovation

BUILDING BLOCKS: UW Credit Union renovation

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 16, 2018 4:45 pm

Project name: UW Credit Union renovation Address: 4850 S. Moorland Road, New Berlin Size: 5,000-square-foot main floor and 4,000-square-foot lower level Start month: May 2017 Estimated completion month: May 2018 Owner: UW Credit Union Construction manager: J.H. Findorff & Son, Madison Architects: KEE Architecture, Madison Significance of project: The New Berlin branch is UW Credit Union’s seventh in the Milwaukee area.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo