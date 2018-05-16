Ikea opens its doors in Oak Creek

After a little more than a year of construction, Ikea opened the doors of its Oak Creek store on Wednesday.

The 290,000-square foot megastore is the first Ikea in Wisconsin and also boasts one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in the state. The store’s 225,000-square-foot solar array consists of a 1.63 MW system and has 4,716 panels. It will produce about 2,046,000 kWh of electricity annually for the store, which is tantamount to reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 1,678 tons, eliminating emissions from 326 cars or providing electricity for 228 homes yearly.

The solar installation is the 52nd solar project for Ikea in the U.S.

Dan Bukiewicz, Oak Creek mayor and president of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council, was on hand for the grand opening.