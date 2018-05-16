Quantcast
Ikea opens its doors in Oak Creek

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 16, 2018 12:52 pm

IKEA celebrates grand opening of Oak Creek, WI store, greeting customers with family-friendly events, special offers and thousands of dollars in gift cards - as won by Gregory Carrillo pictured here. (Photo: Business Wire)

Ikea celebrates the grand opening of its Oak Creek store on Wednesday. (Photo courtesy of Business Wire)

After a little more than a year of construction, Ikea opened the doors of its Oak Creek store on Wednesday.

The 290,000-square foot megastore is the first Ikea in Wisconsin and also boasts one of the largest rooftop solar arrays in the state. The store’s 225,000-square-foot solar array consists of a 1.63 MW system and has 4,716 panels. It will produce about 2,046,000 kWh of electricity annually for the store, which is tantamount to reducing emissions of carbon dioxide by 1,678 tons, eliminating emissions from 326 cars or providing electricity for 228 homes yearly.

The solar installation is the 52nd solar project for Ikea in the U.S.

Dan Bukiewicz, Oak Creek mayor and president of the Milwaukee Building & Construction Trades Council, was on hand for the grand opening.

