Michigan high court halts OK of prevailing-wage repeal to consider appeal

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — The Michigan Supreme Court is halting the certification of a ballot initiative that would repeal the state’s prevailing-wage law while the justices consider whether to hear an appeal.

The court issued a stay on Tuesday. That means the state Court of Appeals’ order that the elections board certify the initiated legislation is on hold.

The board canceled a meeting scheduled for Tuesday afternoon at which it was going to consider certifying the measure. It had previously deadlocked 2-2 after Democrats agreed with unions’ concerns about paid circulators who had been gathering signatures.

If the initiative is certified, the Republican-led Legislature will have 40 days to enact it or lawmakers could let it proceed to the November ballot.

If Michigan repeals its prevailing-wage law, it will be following Wisconsin’s lead. Wisconsin eliminated its remaining prevailing-wage laws in 2017.