South Milwaukee Caterpillar employee injured on the job dies

By: Associated Press May 16, 2018 6:10 am

SOUTH MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — An employee at the Caterpillar weld shop in South Milwaukee has died of injuries he suffered on the job last week.

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner’s office says 60-year-old Steven Wade, of Oak Creek, was pronounced dead Monday.

Wade was struck by a heavy metal plate last Thursday and suffered what the office called “traumatic crushing injuries.”

Caterpillar issued a statement saying the company was “deeply saddened” by Wade’s death. Counseling is being offered to other employees.

The Occupational Safety and Health Administration is investigating, along with the South Milwaukee Police Department and the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

