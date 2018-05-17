Quantcast
Trending
Home / Subscriber only / Badger Liquor brings speakeasy to Schlitz Park

Badger Liquor brings speakeasy to Schlitz Park

By: Alison Henderson May 17, 2018 6:00 pm

Prohibition may be a thing of the past, but that time in U.S. history is exactly how Badger Liquor is choosing to look back on its history even as it makes its presence known in the Milwaukee market.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo