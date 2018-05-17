Quantcast
Trending
Home / Slider / Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2017

Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2017

By: Daily Reporter Staff May 17, 2018 6:00 pm

Nearly 700 leaders in the construction industry were in attendance Thursday night in Milwaukee for The Daily Reporter’s 19th annual Top Projects of 2017 event.

topproj2017

Fifty projects from around the state were honored, including the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project, The Corners of Brookfield, Uline’s corporate headquarters and the Memorial Union and Alumni Park at UW-Madison.

Photos submitted by J.H. Findorff & Son1433 North Water Street

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by J.H. Findorff & Son25 West Main

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Atelier Third Ward Luxury LoftsAtelier Third Ward Luxury Lofts

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Mortenson ConstructionAurora Health Center – Oak Creek

Full Story >>

Photos by Peter McCullough PhotoBadger Liquor Tenant Improvement at Schiltz Park

Full Story >>

Photos by Steve Ryan of Ryan PhotographyBellin Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Susan DuchekBMO Harris Branch, Sherman Park

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Image Studios/Miron ConstructionCommunity First Credit Union New Corporate Office

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Tri-North BuildersThe Corners of Brookfield

Full Story >>

Photos by Peter McCulloughEncapsys Innovation Headquarters

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by: MSI General CorporationER Wagner Manufacturing

Full Story >>

Photos by C&N PhotographyFreshwater Plaza

Full Story >>

Photos by C&N PhotographyFroedtert & the Medical College of WI Drexel Town Square Health Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by J.P. CullenFroedtert & the Medical College of WI McKinley Health Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by JP CullenFroedtert & the Medical College of WI Sports Science Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Michels CorporationGermantown I-41 Horizontal Directional Drill

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Greenfire Management ServicesHistoric Garfield School Renovation

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by: Engberg AndersonKeystone on Brady

Full Story >>

Photos courtesy of Kohler, Co.Kohler – Inn on Woodlake Expansion

Full Story >>

Photos by Harper Fritsch Studios, Inc.Little Prairie Primary School

Full Story >>

Photos courtesy of Kohler, Co.Lodge Kohler

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by SEHLower Yahara River Trail Phase 1

Full Story >>

1Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Stevens ConstructionMayfair Reserve

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by C.G. SchmidtMedical College of WI Hub for Collaborative Medicine

Full Story >>

Photos by Steve Ryan of Ryan PhotographyMid States Technical College Student Services Center Addition

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Hunzinger Construction CompanyMiller Lite Stage Renovation and Lakefront Gateway Project

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Hunzinger Construction CompanyMiller Park – Food & Beverage Reimagined

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Hunzinger Construction CompanyMilwaukee Tool Phase I Expansion

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by PerformaMulva Family Fitness and Sports Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Gilbane Building CompanyNorthwestern Mutual Tower and Commons

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by VJS Construction Services and Eppstein Uhen ArchitectsOak Creek 9th Grade Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by J.H. Findorff & SonOregon School District

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Blue Ribbon ManagementPabst Milwaukee Brewery

Full Story >>

1Pete’s Fruit Market

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Catalyst ConstructionRhythm Apartments

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by C.G. SchmidtSaint Paul University Catholic Center

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by VJS Construction ServicesSt. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Jim Moy PhotographyStandard Electric Supply Co. Corporate Headquarters

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Stevens ConstructionThe Lodge II at Walnut Grove

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Stevens ConstructionThe Lyric

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by J.H. Findorff & SonThe Westin Milwaukee Hotel

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by C.G. SchmidtUline Corporate Building H2

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by J.P. CullenUnityPoint Health – Meriter Women & Infants Center Expansion

Full Story >>

1University of WI – Madison Memorial Union Redevelopment Phase II and Alumni Park

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Berners-Schober AssociatesUniversity of WI – Oshkosh Reeve Union Expansion

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Bray ArchitectsUniversity of WI – Marshfield Wood County Everett Roehl Stem Center

Full Story >>

Photos by Hired Lens Photography/Miron ConstructionUW River Falls Falcon Center for Health, Education and Wellness

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Tri-North BuildersVeritas Village

Full Story >>

Photos submitted by Riley Construction CompanyVonco Products at the New Salem Business Park

Full Story >>

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo