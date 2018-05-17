Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2017
By: Daily Reporter Staff
May 17, 2018
6:00 pm
Nearly 700 leaders in the construction industry were in attendance Thursday night in Milwaukee for The Daily Reporter’s 19th annual Top Projects of 2017 event.
Fifty projects from around the state were honored, including the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project, The Corners of Brookfield, Uline’s corporate headquarters and the Memorial Union and Alumni Park at UW-Madison.
1433 North Water Street
25 West Main
Atelier Third Ward Luxury Lofts
Aurora Health Center – Oak Creek
Badger Liquor Tenant Improvement at Schiltz Park
Bellin Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic
BMO Harris Branch, Sherman Park
Community First Credit Union New Corporate Office
The Corners of Brookfield
Encapsys Innovation Headquarters
ER Wagner Manufacturing
Freshwater Plaza
Froedtert & the Medical College of WI Drexel Town Square Health Center
Froedtert & the Medical College of WI McKinley Health Center
Froedtert & the Medical College of WI Sports Science Center
Germantown I-41 Horizontal Directional Drill
Historic Garfield School Renovation
Keystone on Brady
Kohler – Inn on Woodlake Expansion
Little Prairie Primary School
Lodge Kohler
Lower Yahara River Trail Phase 1
Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center
Mayfair Reserve
Medical College of WI Hub for Collaborative Medicine
Mid States Technical College Student Services Center Addition
Miller Lite Stage Renovation and Lakefront Gateway Project
Miller Park – Food & Beverage Reimagined
Milwaukee Tool Phase I Expansion
Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center
Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons
Oak Creek 9th Grade Center
Oregon School District
Pabst Milwaukee Brewery
Pete’s Fruit Market
Rhythm Apartments
Saint Paul University Catholic Center
St. Augustine Preparatory Academy
Standard Electric Supply Co. Corporate Headquarters
The Lodge II at Walnut Grove
The Lyric
The Westin Milwaukee Hotel
Uline Corporate Building H2
UnityPoint Health – Meriter Women & Infants Center Expansion
University of WI – Madison Memorial Union Redevelopment Phase II and Alumni Park
University of WI – Oshkosh Reeve Union Expansion
University of WI – Marshfield Wood County Everett Roehl Stem Center
UW River Falls Falcon Center for Health, Education and Wellness
Veritas Village
Vonco Products at the New Salem Business Park
