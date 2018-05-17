Daily Reporter honors its Top Projects of 2017

Nearly 700 leaders in the construction industry were in attendance Thursday night in Milwaukee for The Daily Reporter’s 19th annual Top Projects of 2017 event.

Fifty projects from around the state were honored, including the Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons project, The Corners of Brookfield, Uline’s corporate headquarters and the Memorial Union and Alumni Park at UW-Madison.

1433 North Water Street

25 West Main

Atelier Third Ward Luxury Lofts

Aurora Health Center – Oak Creek

Badger Liquor Tenant Improvement at Schiltz Park

Bellin Sports Medicine and Orthopedics Clinic

BMO Harris Branch, Sherman Park

Community First Credit Union New Corporate Office

The Corners of Brookfield

Encapsys Innovation Headquarters

ER Wagner Manufacturing

Freshwater Plaza

Froedtert & the Medical College of WI Drexel Town Square Health Center

Froedtert & the Medical College of WI McKinley Health Center

Froedtert & the Medical College of WI Sports Science Center

Germantown I-41 Horizontal Directional Drill

Historic Garfield School Renovation

Keystone on Brady

Kohler – Inn on Woodlake Expansion

Little Prairie Primary School

Lodge Kohler

Lower Yahara River Trail Phase 1

Marshfield Clinic Cancer Center

Mayfair Reserve

Medical College of WI Hub for Collaborative Medicine

Mid States Technical College Student Services Center Addition

Miller Lite Stage Renovation and Lakefront Gateway Project

Miller Park – Food & Beverage Reimagined

Milwaukee Tool Phase I Expansion

Mulva Family Fitness and Sports Center

Northwestern Mutual Tower and Commons

Oak Creek 9th Grade Center

Oregon School District

Pabst Milwaukee Brewery

Pete’s Fruit Market

Rhythm Apartments

Saint Paul University Catholic Center

St. Augustine Preparatory Academy

Standard Electric Supply Co. Corporate Headquarters

The Lodge II at Walnut Grove

The Lyric

The Westin Milwaukee Hotel

Uline Corporate Building H2

UnityPoint Health – Meriter Women & Infants Center Expansion

University of WI – Madison Memorial Union Redevelopment Phase II and Alumni Park

University of WI – Oshkosh Reeve Union Expansion

University of WI – Marshfield Wood County Everett Roehl Stem Center

UW River Falls Falcon Center for Health, Education and Wellness

Veritas Village

Vonco Products at the New Salem Business Park

