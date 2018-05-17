Quantcast
Trending
Home / Subscriber only / New Pete’s Fruit Market plants seeds of development

New Pete’s Fruit Market plants seeds of development

By: MaryBeth Matzek May 17, 2018 6:00 pm

The large window openings on Pete’s Fruit Market in Milwaukee’s Bronzeville neighborhood provide the grocery store with a focal point for onlookers; they also bring in plenty of daylight and let passers-by peek in on the store’s offerings.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo