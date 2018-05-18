Wisconsin gains construction jobs year-over-year in April

Wisconsin was among 38 states whose construction industries added jobs from April 2017 to April 2018.

Using seasonally adjusted numbers, the Associated General Contractors of America reported on Friday that Wisconsin had 119,700 people in the construction industry in April, a number up 2,700 from the same month a year before. At the same time, Wisconsin was among the states that lost construction jobs from March to April. The headcount for April this year was down by 2,000 workers from that for March.

In Wisconsin and other northern states, this year’s unusually cold April was to blame in part for the dip in employment figures. AGC officials also said many employers would probably have hired more if they could find qualified workers.

“Firms in many parts of the country are working to keep pace with growing demand for construction services,” said Ken Simonson, AGC chief economist. “Many of those firms are having a hard time finding and hiring enough qualified workers as the pool of available workers remains very tight.”

In Wisconsin, contractors have been trying to hire in months when the state’s unemployment rate has been hitting record lows. State officials reported Thursday that the rate for April was 2.8 percent, the lowest ever seen in the state. It was at 2.9 percent in each of the previous two months.