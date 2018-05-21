Designs wanted for Milwaukee’s Menomonee Valley Riverwalk

The city of Milwaukee and Menomonee Valley Partners have issued a request for proposals to design the recently proposed Menomonee Valley Riverwalk.

The sought-after project would be paid for with public and private money as development emerges along the Menomonee River.

The Milwaukee Common Council last year approved the Menomonee Valley Riverwalk Overlay Zone, which provides public access along the riverfront. A host of designs were released recently, too, as part of the Menomonee Valley Design Charette, a project that sought to envision projects for the undeveloped riverfront land.

The Milwaukee RiverWalk was also recently selected among 13 development projects in North America, Europe, and Asia for a Global Award of Excellence from the Urban Land Institute. The award is considered to be among the world’s highest honors from land-use experts.

“The RiverWalk continues to expand because it adds to property values, to the attractiveness of real estate near the river, and, most importantly, it adds to our quality of life,” Milwaukee Mayor Tom Barrett said in a news release.