Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Developers meeting, exceeding hiring goals on most Bucks projects

Developers meeting, exceeding hiring goals on most Bucks projects

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 22, 2018 3:45 pm

Developers of the new Milwaukee Bucks arena and two other related projects say they are on track to beat goals for hiring residents and contractors owned by minorities, women and veterans.

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo