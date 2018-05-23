More communities turning to wheel taxes

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A new report shows more Wisconsin communities are imposing wheel taxes to help fund road repairs.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum’s report found that until 2011 only four communities had such a tax. By the end of 2017, 27 communities had imposed a tax. Revenues from the tax nearly tripled from $7.1 million to $20.7 million during those years.

The report suggests more communities are turning to wheel taxes because state road aids aren’t keeping pace with inflation and local property tax levies have been limited.

Gov. Scott Walker said in reaction to the report that he’s not looking to limit local governments’ ability to impose wheel taxes. He says the decision to impose such taxes is a local one.

The Wisconsin Policy Forum released the report Tuesday.