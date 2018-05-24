Health group rolls out plans for $250 million complex near Foxconn

Advocate Aurora Health announced Thursday that it is planning a $250 million hospital complex near Foxconn Technology Group’s site in Racine County.

The hospital group has purchased a 96-acre site northeast of Interstate 94 and Wisconsin Highway 20 in Mount Pleasant with plans to build a hospital, two clinics and a medical office building. The health system expects to begin construction late this year, completing work in 2020.

The planned health complex is moving into a region changing rapidly as Foxconn embarks on construction of a $10 billion factory that could employ 13,000 workers. Excavation and site work is currently underway at the Foxconn site.

Racine County, meanwhile, is seeing rapid growth ahead of Foxconn. In March, the National Association of Realtors named the county’s housing market the seventh-hottest in the country.

“We look forward to serving this rapidly growing community by ensuring consumers have access to the right care at the right time in the right setting,” Nick Turkal, president and CEO of Advocate Aurora Health, said in a news release. “Thanks to the vision of our Board of Directors, Executive Leadership Team and clinical leaders, we are building for the future of how consumers want to experience health, whether it be in an ambulatory setting, hospital or from the palm of your hand.”

Advocate Aurora’s hospital will include a “full spectrum” of emergency and inpatient services, and calls for two primary care clinics alongside a planned medical office building, according to a news release.

The health system is the product of a recent merger between Downers Grove, Illinois-based Advocate Health Care and Aurora Health Care. The merger closed on April 1, making the network the 10th-largest non-profit integrated system in the country.

In February, Aurora announced plans to build a $130 million ambulatory surgery center and office building in Pleasant Prairie, a project that replaces a previously planned facility in Kenosha. The hospital expects to break ground on that project this summer, completing construction in 2020.

“Growth in the Racine County corridor provides an immediate opportunity for Advocate Aurora Health to accelerate our population health efforts to deliver greater value for the communities and employers we are privileged to serve,” said Jim Skogsbergh, president and CEO, Advocate Aurora Health, in the release. “We’ll bridge the gap in services and leverage our two legacy systems’ clinical expertise and fully integrated delivery models in the surrounding area.”