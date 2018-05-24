AFSCME backs Mitchell in governor’s race

Mahlon Mitchell has picked up another endorsement from a prominent union group this week in a crowded field of Democratic candidates for Wisconsin governor.

A political committee of the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees, which represents thousands of public and private sector employees in the state, picked Mitchell as its choice for governor. Mitchell is the head of Wisconsin’s firefighters union and has attracted endorsements from a host of union groups. He’s facing more than a dozen other Democrats in a primary race for governor.

“As a union leader, Mahlon has been standing with AFSCME since before Act 10,” said Paul Spink, president of AFSCME Wisconsin, in a news release. “AFSCME is thrilled to be supporting a candidate for governor who understands the value of public service and who will be a powerful advocate for working people as our next governor.”

Last week, Mitchell won the backing of the Wisconsin AFL-CIO, which represents public and private sector workers in more than 1,000 local unions statewide. He has also attracted support from firefighters unions, Local 139 of the International Union of Operating Engineers, the Service Employees International Union Wisconsin State Council and other labor groups.