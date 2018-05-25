Guelig gets nod for demo work at Foxconn

The village of Mount Pleasant has voted to recommend awarding Eden-based Guelig Waste Removal And Demolition with two contracts for demolition work on the Foxconn project.

The Village Board will consider the recommendation at its meeting on June 4.

Guelig Waste Removal was the lowest bidder for both Bid Package A and Bid Package B. In total, the two bid packages amount to $378,300.

All 20 bids received by the village were from Wisconsin companies. Also, all four subcontractors proposed in the Guelig bid packages are Wisconsin contractors, including two in Racine County. Proposed subcontractors are Milwaukee-based KPH Construction, Salem-based Adam Salem Sand & Gravel, Union Grove-based Krizan’s Well Drilling, and Burlington-based Pat’s Services Inc.

The initial demolition will focus on properties along Braun Road in Mount Pleasant. The work will include razing and removing all structures, out buildings, flatwork, driveway aprons, fill, filling all basements, crawl spaces and excavated areas with approved granular material, landscape restoration, traffic control as needed and erosion control.

The bid award involves demolition of 23 parcels along Braun Road.