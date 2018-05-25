Milwaukee Bucks arena closure to eliminate 650 jobs

MILWAUKEE (AP) — The operators of the Milwaukee Bucks arena have notified Wisconsin officials that about 650 jobs will be eliminated this summer when the venue closes.

The Milwaukee Journal Star reports that operators filed the notice Thursday to the Department of Workforce Development.

The letter says the BMO Harris Bradley Center will be closed in anticipation of a new arena for the team. The closure will mean a loss of 45 full-time and more than 600 part-time positions.

Most of the center’s final public events were held last month. Closing operations will begin Aug. 10 and are expected to be completed Sept. 7.

The new $524 million arena will support about 620 jobs once it’s operational. The first announced event at the new facility is a Sept. 13 show by comic Kevin Hart.