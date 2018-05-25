Program dedicates $76.4 million for bridge projects across state

Gov. Scott Walker has announced $76.4 million for 113 bridge projects in Wisconsin, according to a news release Friday.

The projects are part of the state’s Local Bridge Improvement Program 2018-2022, which aims to make to make cost-effective repairs to reduce the number of bridges in the state with weight restrictions, without compromising safety, according to the release.

The bride improvement program rehabilitates and replaces the most seriously deteriorating bridges on Wisconsin’s local highway system. The program funds up to 80 percent of the eligible cost of the project.

Eligible project costs for the bridge program are those that replace the existing structure, with necessary adjustments made for current standards, safety and other factors, according to the release. Local funds may be used to enhance the scope of the project.

“We are providing the largest increases to local road and bridge aids in 20 years,” Walker said in a statement. “The Department of Transportation achieved critical savings for Wisconsin taxpayers and moved up projects. Thanks to these efforts, our dollars will go further, and that means more bridges to connect people across Wisconsin.”