Record-high temps lead to buckling roads across Upper Midwest

MILWAUKEE (AP) — It has been a hot holiday weekend across areas of the Upper Midwest.

Record high temperatures were recorded Sunday across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas, where authorities have reported concrete roads buckling from the heat.

Several cities reported highs in the mid- to upper-90s.

The heat took its toll on many roads. In Wisconsin, the southbound lane of Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac was shut down for about two hours after the concrete broke apart. In South Dakota, a similar situation was reported along Interstate 90 near Chamberlain.