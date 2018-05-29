Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Record-high temps lead to buckling roads across Upper Midwest

Record-high temps lead to buckling roads across Upper Midwest

By: Associated Press May 29, 2018 11:08 am

MILWAUKEE (AP) — It has been a hot holiday weekend across areas of the Upper Midwest.

Record high temperatures were recorded Sunday across Wisconsin, Minnesota and the Dakotas, where authorities have reported concrete roads buckling from the heat.

Several cities reported highs in the mid- to upper-90s.

The heat took its toll on many roads. In Wisconsin, the southbound lane of Interstate 41 near Fond du Lac was shut down for about two hours after the concrete broke apart. In South Dakota, a similar situation was reported along Interstate 90 near Chamberlain.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo