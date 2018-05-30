Quantcast
Trending
Home / Commercial Construction / Foxconn releases second bid package, plans two more big projects this year

Foxconn releases second bid package, plans two more big projects this year

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com May 30, 2018 4:02 pm

Foxconn Technology Group plans to award three more big contracts in 2018, including projects calling for the construction of utilities and roadways, materials procurement and a building expected to get underway this summer. Next up for work at the Foxconn site is the construction of a semi-permanent, 88,000-square-foot logistics center, said Adam Jelen, vice president of Gilbane, lead contractor ...

Tagged with:

About Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com

Nate Beck is The Daily Reporter's construction staff writer. He can be reached at (414) 225-1814 (office) or 414-388-5635 (mobile).

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 The Daily Reporter Publishing Co. | 225 E. Michigan St., Suite 300, Milwaukee, WI 53202 | (414) 276-0273; FAX: (414) 276-8057 CONSTRUCTION FAX: (414) 276-4416 bridge tower media logo