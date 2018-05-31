Initial round of money raised to revive Midwest Express airline

MILWAUKEE (AP) — Investors have committed to an initial round of money to bring back Midwest Express Airlines.

A report filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission shows $750,000 has been raised so far to revive the airline once known for its extra-wide seats and warm chocolate-chip cookies.

Greg Aretakis, a former Midwest executive, is president of the new company. The airline was purchased by Republic Airways in 2009 and then merged into Frontier Airlines.

The State Journal reports Midwest Express backers hope to have planes in the air by 2020. The airline was started in 1984 after Kimberly Clark, formerly headquartered in Neenah, expanded its private corporate air service to the public.