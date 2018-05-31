Mich. prevailing-wage bill to proceed after court declines appeal

By DAVID EGGERT

Associated Press

MACKINAC ISLAND, Mich. (AP) — Michigan lawmakers could begin voting as soon as next week on veto-proof legislation to repeal Michigan’s prevailing-wage law after the state Supreme Court on Wednesday denied an appeal filed by a union-backed group opposing the proposal.

In a brief order, the justices said they were not persuaded to consider questions raised by Protect Michigan Jobs, a union-backed group opposing the initiated bill. That means an appeals court decision ordering certification of the proposal by the state elections board stands.

The bipartisan Board of State Canvassers will meet on Friday. It had deadlocked in April, when Democrats voted “no” after the opposition raised objections that 18 paid circulators had provided fraudulent addresses.

Once the ballot initiative is certified by the board, the Republican-controlled Legislature will have 40 days to enact it or legislators could let it proceed to the ballot in November. GOP legislative leaders have suggested they want to pass the legislation, which was organized by nonunion contractors as a citizens’ initiative because Republican Gov. Rick Snyder had previously threatened to veto repeal bills that were advancing in the House and Senate. As now designed, the current proposal could become law without his signature.

Michigan’s prevailing-wage law dates to 1965 and requires paying the local wage and benefit rate — usually union scale — on state-financed projects such as public schools. Republicans say the law is outdated, inflates costs and makes it harder for nonunion contractors to compete by submitting lower bids. The law’s defenders, including union contractors and Democrats, say it helps workers and prevents governments from awarding contracts simply to bidders that pay workers less.

Snyder has complained that abolishing the law would hamper efforts to bolster unfilled blue-collar jobs.

“We look forward to legislative leaders acting on this proposal in the near future and finally restoring fiscal accountability and equal opportunity to all Michigan workers by repealing this special interest carve-out,” said Jeff Wiggins, president of Protecting Michigan Taxpayers, a group that collected roughly 268,00 valid voter signatures to put the repeal before lawmakers.

The spokeswoman for Senate Majority Leader Arlan Meekhof said the Senate may vote as early as next week. A spokesman for House Speaker Tom Leonard said the GOP caucus would discuss the legislation once is it certified. Both officials were attending the Detroit Regional Chamber’s annual policy conference on Mackinac Island after holding legislative sessions Wednesday.

The Michigan Building and Construction Trades Council said in a statement that it was “profoundly disappointed” with the Supreme Court decision because laws regulating how petitions are circulated were “rendered meaningless.”

President Steve Claywell said the union of nearly 100,000 construction workers would urge legislators to scuttle the initiative that he said would result in “significant pay decreases” and unintended consequences.

“The hardworking people of Michigan deserve to vote on this critical issue,” he said.