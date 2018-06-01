Attorney general awards first school safety grant

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Attorney General Brad Schimel is awarding the first school safety grant under a law Gov. Scott Walker signed in March.

Schimel announced on Friday that the Kenosha Unified School District will be the the first recipient of one of the grants. The district will get about $888,800. The district will use the money to install door locks and make other safety improvements, as well train staff employees in youth mental health and conduct building-security and digital-threat assessments.

The new law offers $100 million worth of grants for school-safety projects. Walker signed it follwoing a mass shooting at a high school in Florida in February.

Schools have until Monday to submit applications for the grants. Schimel has said he wants to award most of the grants by mid-June so schools can complete the projects by the fall.