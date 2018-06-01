Industry gains 25K jobs nationally in May

The construction industry gained 25,000 jobs nationally from April to May, according to seasonally adjusted numbers reported on Friday by the Associated General Contractors of America.

The total number of people in the industry rose to 7.21 million in May. That was not only up by 25,000 from April but also up 286,000 from the same month a year ago. AGC officials pointed out that construction employment has reached its highest point since June 2008.

As most economists would predict, pay has been increasing in the industry. Construction workers made $29.65 an hour on average in May, an amount up 3.2 percent from the same month a year before. Construction wages were 10.1 percent higher on average than those paid on average in all nonfarm private-sector jobs.

Not surprisingly, the construction unemployment rate is also hovering around a historic low. It was at 4.4 percent in May, down from 5.3 percent in the same month a year before. That was the lowest construction-unemployment rate seen since July 2000. The construction-unemployment is calculated by taking into account unemployed people whose most recent jobs were in the trades.

The AGC, which has criticized President Donald Trump’s administration for the imposition of tariffs on steel and aluminum imports, praised federal efforts to reduce taxes and regulations and increase spending on infrastructure.

“Construction workers and their employers are clearly benefitting from steps Congress and the administration are taking to boost economic demand,” said Stephen Sandherr, AGC chief executive officer. “Construction pay, employment and demand have all increased as business conditions have improved.”