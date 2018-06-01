Quantcast
Mortenson to lead redevelopment next to Twin Cities soccer stadium

By: Bridgetower Media Newswires June 1, 2018 10:09 am

Golden Valley-based Mortenson is taking on a redevelopment role for a Twin Cities block that will be anchored by the $250 million, 19,400-seat soccer stadium that Mortenson is also building in the St. Paul's Midway area.

