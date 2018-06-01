Quantcast
Trades officials warn of higher materials costs with latest round of tariffs

Trades officials warn of higher materials costs with latest round of tariffs

By: Nate Beck, nbeck@dailyreporter.com June 1, 2018 2:10 pm

President Donald Trump's new tariffs on steel and aluminum imports are expected to drive the cost of new construction higher, stirring fears that price increases could dampen what's nonetheless expected to be a busy building season.

