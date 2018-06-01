Construction spending up 1.8 percent in April to record high

By MARTIN CRUTSINGER

AP Economics Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — U.S. construction spending surged 1.8 percent to a record high in April as home building advanced at the fasted pace seen in 24 years.

The April gain reversed a 1.7 percent drop in March, the Commerce Department reported on Friday. The strength stemmed from a sizable 4.5 percent rise in residential construction, the biggest percentage gain since November 1993. Non-residential construction rose by a more modest 0.8 percent, while spending on government projects fell 1.3 percent as both the federal government and state and local governments saw declines.

The overall gain pushed construction to an all-time high of $1.31 trillion at a seasonally adjusted annual rate, 7.6 percent above the level of a year ago. Construction is expected to contribute greatly to economic growth this year.

The gain in home construction marked a rebound from the 2.6 percent drop seen in March and was driven by a 3.6 percent jump in the volatile apartment sector. Spending on single-family homes was flat in April. But the general level of residential spending was the highest seen since October 2006. The increase in nonresidential spending included a 3 percent rise in spending on hotels and motels and a 1.8 percent rise in office construction.

The weakness in government spending results in part from tight budgets at all levels of government. State and local construction spending edged down 0.3 percent, while spending by the federal government dropped by 10.2 percent.