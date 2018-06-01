Wisconsin candidates file nomination signatures

By TODD RICHMOND

Associated Press

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Fall ballots started to become solidified on Friday, with candidates filing nomination papers ahead of the state Elections Commission’s end-of-the-day deadline.

Candidates for state and federal office had to submit at least 2,000 valid signatures to win a spot on the ballot. The primary is scheduled for Aug. 14 and the general election will follow on Nov. 6. Here’s a look at who has officially filed so far:

___

GOVERNOR

The Republican incumbent Scott Walker turned his signatures in on Wednesday. Nineteen Democrats have registered to run against him; seven had filed signatures by Thursday, including state Sen. Kathleen Vinehout, state schools Superintendent Tony Evers, the political activist Mike McCabe, former state party leader Matt Flynn, the businessman Andy Gronik, state Rep. Dana Wachs and Madison Mayor Paul Soglin.

___

LT. GOVERNOR

Rebecca Kleefisch, the incumbent and a Republican, turned her signatures in on Wednesday. Five Democrats have registered to run. Two Democrats, Mandela Barnes and Kurt Kober, had filed signatures by Thursday.

___

ATTORNEY GENERAL

Brad Schimel, a Republican and the incumbent, turned his papers in on Thursday. His Democratic challenger, Josh Kaul, filed his on May 24.

___

SECRETARY OF STATE

The Republicans Jay Schroeder and Spencer Zimmerman as well as the Democrat Arvina Martin are trying to unseat the incumbent, Doug La Follette, also a Democrat. Schroeder filed his signatures on May 23. Zimmerman filed his on Tuesday. La Follette turned his signatures in on May 24. Martin hadn’t filed anything by Thursday afternoon.

___

STATE TREASURER

The incumbent, Matt Adamczyk, a Republican, has decided to seek a seat in the state Assembly rather than run again, leaving the field wide open. Four Democrats — Dawn Marie Sass, Cynthia Kaump, Sarah Godlewski and Jake Tulogeski — have all registered to run.

Kaump was the only one to file signatures by Thursday. Three Republicans are running — Travis Hartwig, Jill Millies and Phillip Prange. Hartwig and Millies had both filed their papers by Thursday.

___

U.S. SENATE

Seven Republicans have registered campaigns against the incumbent, Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat. The best known challengers are state Sen. Leah Vukmir and former U.S. Marine Kevin Nicholson. Vukmir turned her signatures in Wednesday. Nicholson filed May 22. Baldwin filed Thursday.

___

1st CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The incumbent, Paul Ryan, a Republican, announced earlier this year he won’t seek re-election, opening the door for a long list of hopefuls, including six Republicans and two Democrats. Four of the Republicans — Kevin Steen, Bryan Steil, Nick Polce and Paul Nehlen — had filed their papers by Thursday. One Democrat, Randy Bryce, had filed his signatures.

___

2nd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The incumbent, Mark Pocan, a Democrat, faces only token opposition from a Madison man named Rocky Ison Chops, who lists his party affiliation as Father, Son and Holy Ghost. Pocan filed his signatures on May 22. Chops had turned in nothing by Thursday.

___

3rd CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The incumbent, Ron Kind, a Democrat, faces a primary challenge from Juliet Dita Germanotta. Three Republicans have registered to run against the winner. By Thursday, only Kind and one Republican, Steve Toft, had filed signatures.

___

4th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Cindy Werner, a Republican, has registered a campaign against the incumbent, Gwen Moore, a Democrat. By Thursday, only Moore had turned in signatures.

___

5th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Three Democrats and a Republican have registered to run against the incumbent, James Sensenbrenner, a Republican. The Democrat Tom Palzewicz, Republican Jennifer Hoppe Vipond and Sensenbrenner were the only candidates who had filed by Thursday.

___

6th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The incumbent, Glenn Grothman, a Republican, and his Democratic challenger, Dan Kohl, had filed signatures by Thursday. The Republican Scott Olmer has registered to run but hadn’t filed anything by Thursday.

___

7th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

The incumbent, Sean Duffy, a Republican, filed his papers on May 25. Five Democrats have registered to run against him. Two of them, Brian Ewert and Margaret Engebretson, filed their papers on Tuesday. Ken Driessen, who lists his party as Direct Participatory, filed his Wednesday.

___

8th CONGRESSIONAL DISTRICT

Two Democrats — Rahb Kettleson and Beau Liegeois — have registered to run against the incumbent, Mike Gallagher, a Republican. By Thursday, only Liegeois had turned in his signatures.