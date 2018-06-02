25-hour concrete pour underway for BMO Tower (PHOTO SLIDESHOW/VIDEO)

(Staff photo by Kevin Harnack) (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack) (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack) (Staff photo by Kevin Harnack) Overlays Previous Next Previous Next

Crews work around the clock to pour the foundation of the new BMO Tower on Saturday in Milwaukee.

Think you’ve got a busy weekend ahead? It could be worse.

On Saturday, crews will embark on a 25-hour concrete pour to lay the foundation of the proposed BMO Harris Tower in downtown Milwaukee. When finished, the work will constitute one of the largest concrete pours in state history.

Mokena, Illinois-based Ozinga Bros. will supply concrete for the massive pour, which is scheduled to start at midnight on Friday and run into the wee hours of Sunday morning. The tower’s foundation will require some 6,700 cubic yards of concrete, weighing 24 million pounds, delivered in more than 600 truck loads.

Crews broke ground on the BMO Tower in November, replacing a parking garage across from Milwaukee’s City Hall. In early April, crews erected a 280-foot-tall crane to assist with vertical construction as work wrapped up on the building’s foundation.

BMO Harris Bank and the law firm Michael Best & Friedrich have signed on to be the building’s biggest tenants. The law firm itself has already committed to occupying about 50 percent of the tower’s office space, Rob Oldenburg, vice president of development at Irgens Partners, the tower’s developer, said in April. The commercial real estate firm Colliers International is marketing the remaining space.

Milwaukee-based architectural firm Kahler Slater designed the glass tower and Madison-based J.H. Findorff & Son is the general contractor working on the project. Crews expect to complete about 10 stories of the project — dedicated for a parking garage — by the end of the year. The remaining 14 stories will be used for office space.