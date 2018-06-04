Bucks arena earns city occupancy permit, marking tail-end of project

The city of Milwaukee has cleared the Milwaukee Bucks team to move into its new arena, less than two years after work began on the project.

City officials issued the building’s certificate of occupancy on Thursday, which allows the Bucks to move into parts of the new building in downtown Milwaukee, according to a news release from the lead contractor Mortenson Construction on Monday. The construction project is scheduled to wrap up this summer, as crews polish off work on the building.

The construction of the $500 million Bucks arena began on June 18, 2016. So far, more than 3,800 workers have clocked some 1.8 million hours on the project.

“We are extremely pleased to reach this important milestone early and look forward to completing the arena over the next couple of months as scheduled,” said Mike Sorge, construction executive at Mortenson. “It’s been exciting to see the project progress so well and we are grateful to all the exceptional craft workers and incredible project partners who have enabled us to get to this point.”