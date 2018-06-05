Rockwell Automation to consolidate some work in Indiana

WHITESTOWN, Ind. (AP) — A company that specializes in industrial automation and information plans to establish operations in central Indiana to consolidate the work of existing distribution centers in Illinois and Tennessee.

The plans by Milwaukee-based Rockwell Automation call for moving the company’s current operations in Champaign, Illinois, and Memphis, Tennessee, to Boone County, Indiana.

The company plans to invest more than $16.4 million to renovate and equip a building in Whitestown. The building will serve as a distribution and warehouse operation for Rockwell. Indiana officials say the plans will create up to about 230 jobs by the end of 2023.

Under the plans, Rockwell expects to close the other sites in 2019. The Indiana Economic Development Corp. responded to Rockwell’s job-creation plans by agreeing to award the company as much as $1.75 million worth of conditional tax credits.