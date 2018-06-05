DNR: Wisconsin frack-sand-sludge spill nontoxic

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Wisconsin officials say early tests have found no harmful chemicals after a spill near a frack sand mine sent millions of gallons of sludge into waterways.

A contactor’s bulldozer slid into a pond last month, leading to an hourslong rescue at the Hi-Crush mine in the western Wisconsin town of Whitehall. Rescuers had to remove 10 million gallons of water to reach the driver. The spill sent thick sludge into a tributary of the Trempealeau River, tinting waterways orange as the thick plume traveled downstream to the Mississippi River.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has yet to release samples from metal and chemical tests. Jim Dick, a department spokesman, tells the La Crosse Tribune that preliminary results show “no immediate toxicity.”

Hi-Crush is cleaning up the area.