Mount Pleasant picks Eden’s Guelig Waste Removal for demolition work near Foxconn

Eden-based Guelig Waste Removal And Demolition is the winner of two contracts the village of Mount Pleasant awarded on Monday for demolition work needed for $10 billion factory Foxconn Technology Group plans to build nearby.

Guelig was the low-bidder for the two contracts, which call for $378,300 worth of demolition work needed to clear 23 properties along Braun Road in the village of Mount Pleasant. The village received 20 bids for the jobs, all from companies in Wisconsin.

At a meeting on Monday, the village of Mount Pleasant Board voted to award the contracts to Guelig and four other subcontractors. KPH Construction, of Milwaukee; Krizan’s Well Drilling, of Union Grove; Pat’s Services, of Burlington; and Adam Salem Sand & Gravel, of Salem, a subsidiary of Adam Enterprises, a certified women-owned business enterprise.

“We look forward to taking another major step in preparing for construction of Foxconn’s Wisconn Valley Science and Technology Park,” Claude Lois, project director for the Village of Mount Pleasant, said in a release. “In keeping with our commitment to Wisconsin First, the awarded team includes five Wisconsin-based companies, as well as a women-owned enterprise.”